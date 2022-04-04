Laos Confirms 1,038 New Cases of Covid-19

Laos has recorded 1,038 cases of Covid-19 across the country today.

The National Taskforce for Covid-19 Prevention and Control reported that 2,384 tests were conducted across the country over the last 24 hours, with 1,038 new cases confirmed.

There were 1,021 cases of community spread and 17 imported cases across the country.

Community Spread by Province:

Vientiane Capital recorded 516 cases.

In Luang Prabang Province saw eighteen cases.

In Savannakhet Province, there were one hundred and four cases.

In Vientiane Province, there were sixty cases.

In Bokeo Province saw twenty cases.

Khammouane Province saw sixty-three cases today.

Total Cases:

Laos now has 6,434 active cases of Covid-19, with 682 confirmed deaths, and 184,598 total cases.

Meanwhile, 426 people recovered and were discharged from hospitals around the country yesterday.

Vaccination Rate

First dose vaccinations have now reached 76.62% of the eligible population, while second dose vaccinations have now reached 61.45%.