Laos Confirms 2,272 New Cases of Covid-19

Laos has recorded 2,272 cases of Covid-19 across the country today.

The National Taskforce for Covid-19 Prevention and Control reported that 4,754 tests were conducted across the country over the last 24 hours, with 2,272 new cases confirmed.

There were 2,223 cases of community spread and 49 imported cases across the country.

Community Spread by Province:

Vientiane Capital recorded 1376 cases.

In Luang Prabang Province saw fifty-six cases.

In Savannakhet Province, there were ninety-four cases.

In Vientiane Province, there were one hundred and six cases.

In Bokeo Province saw seventeen cases.

Khammouane Province saw eighty-five cases today.

Total Cases:

Laos now has 5,047 active cases of Covid-19, with 682 confirmed deaths, and 186,870 total cases.

Meanwhile, 426 people recovered and were discharged from hospitals around the country yesterday.

Vaccination Rate

First dose vaccinations have now reached 76.62% of the eligible population, while second dose vaccinations have now reached 61.45%.