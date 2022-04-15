Laos Prepares for Full Tourism Reopening, Testing Still Required

Laos is preparing to commence a new phase of reopening to tourism that will require Covid-19 tests prior to departure and on arrival.

Dr. Sisavath Soutthanilaxay said during an announcement by the National Taskforce for Covid-19 Prevention and Control yesterday that the country is now actively preparing for a full reopening.

Under new entry regulations, which will be officially announced at a future press conference, arrivals in Laos will be required to undergo two Covid-19 tests.

According to Dr. Sisavath, tourists will be required to take an RT-PCR test 72 hours before departure, as well as an RDT (Rapid Diagnostic Test) on arrival.

“The wait time for results will depend upon the number of travelers arriving,” said Dr. Sisavath.

Those who have been infected with Covid-19 and recovered will not need to take an RT-PCR test, however, an official medical certificate will be required.

Arrivals with a negative RDT test result may enter the country freely, while those who test positive will need to quarantine at a designated quarantine hotel.

Those with serious symptoms will be hospitalized.

The news comes after Prime Minister Phankham Viphavanh agreed to a full reopening of the country to tourism on Tuesday.

The PM said that he agreed “in principle” to the reopening and that relevant sectors should “draw upon lessons from neighboring countries” when drafting new regulations.