Hanoi to Collect Stray Dogs, Fine Owners of Unattended Animals

Vietnamese capital Hanoi is to deploy special squads to capture stray dogs as part of efforts to prevent rabies and reduce the number of animals roaming the streets.

VN Express reports that the squads are among measures that will see fines issued to owners who release their pets into the streets unmuzzled and unattended.

Mr. Nguyen Ngoc Son, Head of the Hanoi Department of Animal Health, says “the collection of stray animals will help prevent the incidence of rabies in the city and prevent animal attacks.”

Four inner districts in Hanoi; Hoan Kiem, Dong Da, Ba Dinh and Thanh Xuan have already launched dog squads in their wards, with the goal of covering the entire city by 2023.

The squads, which include village militia, veterinarians, and police officers, operate twice per week to monitor and collect strays.

Residents of Hanoi routinely allow their dogs to roam free, believing it to be the best way to protect their homes and assets.

But as the city develops, more and more people view stray animals as a public nuisance, saying they cause traffic accidents, urinate on public property, and in some cases attack pedestrians and spread disease.

The city has begun drafting strict animal control regulations and will see owners of stray dogs fined up to VND 800,000 (USD 35).