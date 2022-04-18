Health Officials Warn of Covid-19 Surge after Lao New Year 

The Covid Taskforce has warned that residents should test for Covid-19 infection following Lao New Year celebrations.

Dr. Lattanaxay Phetsouvanh, Director-General of the Department of Communicable Disease Control, said today during an announcement that after returning from Lao New Year celebrations, residents should closely monitor their health for the next seven days.

He also suggested those who worry they may have contracted Covid-19 undertake a test under the supervision of medical professionals, or use an RDT (Rapid Diagnostic Test) at home.

Daily cases of Covid-19 were trending downward prior to the national holiday, reaching just over 1,000 on 12 April.

The Lao New Year holiday, which stretched over four days, saw large numbers of people traveling between provinces, especially aboard the Laos-China Railway, which added additional services.

Luang Prabang City was particularly crowded, with groups of young people pouring into the streets to mark the new year.