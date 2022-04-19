Laos Confirms 941 New Cases of Covid-19

Laos has recorded 941 cases of Covid-19 across the country today.

The National Taskforce for Covid-19 Prevention and Control reported that 3,138 tests were conducted across the country over the last 24 hours, with 941 new cases confirmed.

There were 941 cases of community spread and 17 imported cases across the country.

Community Spread by Province:

Vientiane Capital recorded 663 cases.

In Luang Prabang Province saw twenty-eight cases.

In Savannakhet Province, there were forty-one cases.

In Vientiane Province, there were fifty-two cases.

In Bokeo Province saw three cases.

Khammouane Province saw twenty-two cases today.

Total Cases:

Laos now has 1,717 active cases of Covid-19, with 727 confirmed deaths, and 201,432 total cases.

Meanwhile, 177 people recovered and were discharged from hospitals around the country yesterday.

Vaccination Rate

First dose vaccinations have now reached 78.17% of the eligible population, while second dose vaccinations have now reached 64.63%.