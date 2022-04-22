Laos Confirms 756 New Cases of Covid-19

Laos has recorded 756 cases of Covid-19 across the country today.

The National Taskforce for Covid-19 Prevention and Control reported that 2,809 tests were conducted across the country over the last 24 hours, with 756 new cases confirmed.

There were 741 cases of community spread and 15 imported cases across the country.

Community Spread by Province:

Vientiane Capital recorded 439 cases.

In Luang Prabang Province saw twenty-six cases.

In Savannakhet Province, there were thirty-five cases.

In Vientiane Province, there were fifty-one cases.

In Bokeo Province saw three cases.

Khammouane Province saw seventeen cases today.

Total Cases:

Laos now has 1,660 active cases of Covid-19, with 730 confirmed deaths, and 204,274 total cases.

Meanwhile, 55 people recovered and were discharged from hospitals around the country yesterday.

Vaccination Rate

First dose vaccinations have now reached 78.50% of the eligible population, while second dose vaccinations have now reached 64.21%.