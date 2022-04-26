Hashed leads 10M Seed Round for NFT God Game Apeiron

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 26 April 2022 –South korean blockchain investment firm Hashed, a core backer in the web3 space who have raised over $320M in the past 12 months, have led the way in investing in Apeiron, the hottest new blockchain game on the market. Developed by Foonie Magus, the game has now raised over 17M USD at the close of their seed round for the new play-and-earn NFT god game Apeiron. The company received 3M from preseed investment, 10M from seed investment, and 4.5M from NFT sales, putting them over 17.5M in total.

Hashed is a team of blockchain experts based in Seoul and the Silicon Valley. The firm has swiftly risen to become one of the biggest blockchain investment firms in Asia, and currently operates a $200M fund that backs projects with high potential. With roots in South Korea’s adoption of new technologies, the company sees the web3 moment as a chance to “usher in a future where technology empowers individuals, and not the other way around.” In 2016, Hashed invested in Axie Infinity and The Sandbox, which have gone on to become two of the most successful NFT games.

Hashed is joined in their support of Apeiron by venture capital firms such as DeFiance Capital, Morningstar Ventures, Spartan Group, and De-Fi Capital. They will be working together with gaming guilds Guildfi, YGGSEA, Avocado, Ancient8, and Snackclub, who have been handpicked for their strategic values and long-term vision for the web3 community and beyond.

● Apeiron is the world’s first NFT god game on the blockchain. Players will play as a Godling, a newborn god, and use their divine powers to help (or smite!) the Doods, cute little creatures populating the Apeiron godiverse. Players will also be able to pilot massive elemental Avatars into battle using an innovative real-time card-based combat system.

● Apeiron is being developed as a play-and-earn game with a unique tri-token system. Players will be able to purchase NFTs including Planets, Stars, and powerful Relics, as well as earn tokens through play that will themselves be tradeable on the marketplace for real cryptocurrency.

● Frank Cheng, CEO of Foonie Magus and Apeiron creator, had this to say on the groundswell of support: “We’ve spent six years now working on this project, and there have been over 28 developers who poured over five years of their lives…their blood, sweat, and tears into crafting this entertainment experience. But now all the hard work is paying off and the dream is becoming a reality. We are thrilled to have found partners who share our crazy visions, and we are in for one hell of a ride for the entire gaming industry, one that will present a memorable experience for all to share and own together.”

With the closing of the seed round, Apeiron is commencing their private and community investment rounds, which will lead up to the game’s TGE (Token Generation Event) scheduled in late May. Foonie Magus targets to raise an additional 10.7M from these 3 rounds to prepare for their global debut in Q4 of this year. Apeiron’s Planet NFTs are currently available for purchase on the OpenSea marketplace with a floor price of 0.15 ETH.

About Apeiron

Apeiron is the world’s first NFT-based play-and-earn godgame. Apeiron will feature a unique card-based action-adventure combat system combined with god game simulation gameplay inspired by classic god games like Populous and Black & White. Players can construct planets from above before descending to the ground as an Avatar to solve the mysteries of the universe. Players will grow their planet to the point of developmental stagnation, then reset the planetary cycle via an Armageddon event to allow for even more advancement and thrilling late-game alliance level GvE and GvG activities. Apeiron will use a tri-token architecture, which means that there will be three separate tokens to navigate their ecosystem: a governance token, a play to earn token, and a premium team to earn token. Visit Apeiron’s Website | OpenSea | Youtube | Discord | Twitter

