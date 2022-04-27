NEOLINK Wins Silver Stevie® Award 2022 for Innovation in Technology Development

Showcase NEOLINK’s strength in technology and innovation for customers

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 27 April 2022 – The winners of the 9th Asia-Pacific Stevie® Awards were officially announced on 21st April 2022. With its leading customer-side new infrastructure capabilities, NEOLINK stood out in the category of Innovation in Technology Development (Computer Industries) and received the 2022 Stevie® Award Silver Award.

The Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards is the only business awards program to recognize innovation in the workplace in all 29 nations of the Asia-Pacific region, The Stevie Awards are widely considered to be the world’s premier business awards, conferring recognition for achievement in businesses. This year, more than 900 nominations from organizations across the Asia-Pacific region were considered in various categories. The recognition by Stevie® Award has highlighted NEOLINK’s dominant position in technology innovations and customer services in the industry.

NEOLINK is a subsidiary brand of VNET Group, which is a NASDAQ-listed company and a leading carrier-neutral data center service provider in China. Taking cloud native technology as the core, NEOLINK integrates five product lines, which include data center, network products, hybrid cloud, bare metal and O&M management services. With the strong IT infrastructure and continuous innovation in cloud-network integration, NEOLINK provides enterprises of different scales with Internet infrastructure lifecycle services that can empower their long-term business growth.

“DYXnet, a member of NEOLINK, has previously recognized with the Bronze Award in the Technology Management, Planning and Execution Innovation Award (Telecom) of the Stevie® Awards last year. On the occasion of the first anniversary of NEOLINK, we are proud to have also won the Asia Pacific Stevie® Award. It recognizes not only our achievements, but also demonstrates NEOLINK’s commitment to accelerate digital transformation for customers from different industries with diverse use cases” said Samuel Shen, Executive Chairman of NEOLINK.

Up to now, NEOLINK has signed the strategic partnership agreements with more than 30 partners, covering the fields in cloud computing, distributed database, big data, disaster recovery, security, distributed storage and MSP, and serving over 3,000 customers in the ecosystem.

In the future, NEOLINK will join hands with more partners in empowering the industry, and continue to assist customers in digital transformation and to embrace the new digital world by providing reliable, excellent and innovative infrastructure and cloud computing services.

About NEOLINK

NEOLINK is a new subsidiary brand of VNET Group, which is a NASDAQ-listed company and a leading carrier-neutral data center service provider in China. Focusing on the client-side new infrastructure, NEOLINK is committed to providing stable, reliable, flexible and innovative infrastructure and cloud computing services for clients’ digital transformation, and becoming a full lifecycle service provider for the digital transformation of enterprises.

Taking cloud native technology as the core, NEOLINK integrates five product lines, which include data center, network products, hybrid cloud, bare metal and O&M management services. In collaboration with its two subsidiary brands- TenxCloud (a domestic leading professional service provider in the field of cloud native applications and data platforms) and DYXnet (a leading telecom carrier-neutral network service provider in Greater China), NEOLINK provides enterprises of different scales with Internet infrastructure lifecycle services that can empower their long-term business growth.

For more information about NEOLINK, please visit https://www.neolink.com/

About the Stevie® Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

