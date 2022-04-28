Detoxification of Systematic Treatment Plan – HKBPPC Chiropractic Center’s Body Pain Treatment Program

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 28 April 2022 – HKBPPC Chiropractic Center has launched a body pain treatment plan, and a series of targeted treatment plans are tailored for each client. Pain problems are generally regarded as having no cure, and the random injection of medicines and stones may be useless. However, according to the explanation of the chiropractor of HKBPPC, most pain problems can be effectively alleviated and radically cured as long as the root cause is clarified and correct chiropractic techniques are used. Therefore, a personalized pain treatment plan is an effective strategy.

“Phubbers” are Overweight on Their Necks and Suffer From Neck Pain Before The Age of 40

About one tenth of Hong Kong’s population suffers from chronic pain disorders, that is, one in 10 people suffers from pain disorders. In the past, it was considered to be a pain for the elderly, but in 2017, it also showed a younger trend. HKBPPC is a chiropractic center in Hong Kong. They mentioned that according to the statistics of the Physiotherapy Department of Kowloon Hospital, among the 25,000 new cases every year, about 30% of the patients are under the age of 40, mainly due to neck pain (about 30%). two adults).

Prolonged use of mobile phones, tablets and game consoles is also one of the main causes of pain for patients. The normal head already weighs about 10-12 lbs. When the head is lowered to 15 degrees, the weight of the neck increases to about 27 lbs; at 30 degrees, the weight reaches about 40 lbs. The common use of electronic products is more than 20 degrees of head down, which will increase the weight of the neck and cause muscle tension, resulting in cervical vertebrae straightening, cervical vertebra dislocation, and muscle strain, etc., increasing the risk of neck pain.



The More You Press On The Pain Point, The More Painful You Get

Although the pain is difficult to handle when the pain occurs, daily life and emotions will also be affected. In order to completely cure the pain, many patients hope to seek help to solve the pain as soon as possible, ignoring the root cause of the pain.

Understanding why pain occurs is just as important as how it is treated, and the complexity of pain can sometimes be more difficult to diagnose. Take the common sciatica as an example. The sciatic nerve is the longest nerve line in the body. If the nerve line is damaged, it is easy to cause inflammation of the nearby soft tissues. Especially in the position of the pelvis, the nerve lines are dense and intricate, which increases the difficulty of diagnosing the affected area of ​​pain, and sometimes confuses the patient himself about the root position of the pain.

Therefore, HKBPPC, from the perspective of a professional chiropractor, treats patients with pain with the aim of “no surgery, no medicine, and no injections”. Chiropractor’s treatment methods provide targeted pain treatment according to the patient’s condition and cause.



Chiropractor Tailor-made Pain Treatment Plan

Through formal and detailed physical examinations, HKBPPC Chiropractic Center reveals the causes of pain and designs an exclusive personalized pain treatment plan for each pain patient. In addition to using professional diagnostic equipment for detailed examination, such as X-ray or magnetic resonance, it can accurately locate the affected area of ​​pain. At the same time, it will make a comprehensive understanding of the patient’s life, including daily posture, habits, onset time, and other accidental medical history, etc., to help speculate the cause of pain.

Based on all the data and information, HKBPPC Chiropractic Center and its chiropractors will consider a variety of treatment options, including spine adjustment, physical therapy, exercise therapy, etc., to formulate the most suitable treatment plan, and will also discuss with the patient the advice or attention to improving posture in life. matter.

About HKBPPC Chiropractic Center

HKBPPC Chiropractic Center focuses on the treatment of spine and other pain problems, and provides targeted treatment for patients under the premise of “no surgery, no medicine, and no injections”. At the same time, the center understands the important impact of spinal nerve health on bodily functions, and is committed to promoting the importance of spinal health and spine care advice to prevent spinal problems to the public, and to popularize the knowledge of spinal health to the society. For more information on HKBPPC Chiropractic Center’s range of treatments and pain information, please visit https://hkbppc.com.

