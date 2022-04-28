Thailand Ditches ‘Thailand Pass’ System to Revive Tourism

In a move aimed at reviving global arrivals, Thailand is to cancel its “Thailand Pass” system from 1 June, allowing tourists to enter the country with ordinary, pre-pandemic immigration forms.

Following the cancellation of the Test and Go scheme which will take place on 1 May, the removal of the Thailand Pass will create a more seamless travel experience and stimulate more travel to the country, Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn was quoted as saying by Bangkok Post.

He also said that Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul had also agreed to the idea.

The abolishment of the Thailand Pass would mean less work for embassies and consulates, with tourists expected to simply fill out their vaccination record as part of an immigration form upon arrival.

Immigration officials would be responsible for checking forms and vaccination certificates.

However, an unpopular plan to collect a 300-baht tourism fee from international travelers is to be submitted to the cabinet for consideration.

Thailand has set a target for up to 10 million foreign arrivals this year, hoping that the Indian and Middle Eastern markets can replace the Chinese market while China keeps its citizens at home.