DiscoverLaos Partners with LUMA Insurance for ASEAN Travel Pass

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 altered many aspects of travel. The need for travel insurance has become more apparent in recent years as destinations reopen and travelers regain their confidence. To best help travelers prepare for their next trip, DiscoverLaos and the Luma ASEAN Pass will help you find the right coverage for your personal travel plans.

The Luma ASEAN Pass is reliable and certainly recommended as an insurance of choice. The Luma ASEAN Pass is a travel insurance solution for tourists travelling across the ASEAN region that allows travelers to easily purchase online, no documents need to be uploaded, and receive the certificate online via their email after payment.

The Luma ASEAN Pass provides coverage for expenses incurred due to illness, injury and accidents, including Covid-19, during your trip. With Luma ASEAN Pass travelers will be able to travel throughout the ASEAN countries with full confidence as the insurance is designed to meet COVID-19 insurance requirements for foreigners wishing to visit or travel in ASEAN countries during the COVID-19 pandemic. It literally corresponds to the present situation as it would deal with both travel accidents and medical expenses.

The Luma ASEAN Pass offers several plan options to best suit your needs, from economy class Premium Economy Class, Business Class, and First Class, with prices ranging from 50 USD to 650 USD.

The Luma ASEAN Pass grants coverage to 9 countries across ASEAN, such as Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Thailand, and Vietnam. Inpatient and outpatient medical cover starting from 20,000USD including Covid-19 cover for medical expenses as well as other illnesses and accidents.

The application process is very simple and straightforward, fully online, no documents need to be uploaded and the policy is issued to the client’s email after payment.

LUMA ASEAN PASS INSURANCE OFFERS THE FOLLOWING BENEFITS:

TERMS AND CONDITIONS:

The maximum Period of Insurance for this Policy shall be 180 consecutive calendar days.

Applicants must be aged at least 4 weeks old and below 75 years old.

Children under the age of 7 years must be accompanied by an adult who is also insured under the same Policy.

This Policy is non-cancelable by the Company or by the Policyholder except in the circumstances of non receipt of premium by the Company and no refund of premium will be made once this Policy has been issued.

There is no direct billing in respect of medical expenses provided under this Policy unless the expenses are expected to exceed 1,000 USD (VND 23,000,000) and that the arrangement is coordinated by the Company or its designated assistance company.

This policy does not cover preexisting conditions, general exclusions nor medical expenses exclusions as stated in the Policy Wording.

The zone of coverage of Luma ASEAN Pass includes Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam. You will be covered during your insurance policy period for regional or multiple trips within countries included in the zone of coverage.

This Policy is only valid for leisure travel or business travel (limited to administrative and non manual works only) and NOT cover for travel to any of the countries within the zone of coverage to seek for medical treatment.

In case the Insured’s country of origin is one country within eligible zone of coverage, the Policy does NOT cover for any losses or expenses arising from the country of origin of the Insured.

Even the best-planned trips can be impacted by the unexpected. Whether you are planning a trip for business or pleasure, having insurance is essential, as it will be able to protect you from unforeseen incidents and accidents that can occur at any time, which is why you must always be prepared.

Plans can be purchased online with a credit card, and once payment is received, a COVID 19 insurance certificate of coverage will be emailed to the traveler, allowing them to apply for visas and enter the countries to which they wish to travel.

Applying for COVID-19 insurance is quick and easy with the Luma ASEAN Pass

