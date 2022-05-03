Laos Confirms 153 New Cases of Covid-19

Laos has recorded 153 cases of Covid-19 across the country today.

The National Taskforce for Covid-19 Prevention and Control reported that 1,393 tests were conducted across the country over the last 24 hours, with 315 new cases confirmed.

There were 141 cases of community spread and 12 imported cases across the country.

Community Spread by Province:

Vientiane Capital recorded 89 cases.

In Luang Prabang Province saw no cases.

In Savannakhet Province, there were five cases.

In Vientiane Province, there were ten cases.

In Bokeo Province saw no cases.

Khammouane Province saw five cases today.

Total Cases:

Laos now has 596 active cases of Covid-19, with 746 confirmed deaths, and 191,275 total cases.

Meanwhile, 61 people recovered and were discharged from hospitals around the country yesterday.

Vaccination Rate

First dose vaccinations have now reached 78.80% of the eligible population, while second dose vaccinations have now reached 66.92%.