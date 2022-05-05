Cambodian PM Suggests Myanmar allow ASEAN Talks with Suu Kyi

Cambodian Prime Minister and ASEAN chair Hun Sen has suggested that the Senior General of Myanmar, Min Aung Hlaing, should permit ousted leaders Aung San Suu Kyi and Win Myint to meet with the ASEAN special envoy Prak Sokhonn next month.

Phnom Penh Post reports that Hun Sen made the suggestion during a recent video call, aiming to create an environment where all parties can begin an “inclusive political dialogue.”

The ministry has also said that Min Aung Hlaing, who seized power in 2021, agreed to facilitate such a conversation, and has praised Cambodia’s role in working toward a peaceful end to the ongoing conflict.

Myanmar returning to the ASEAN bloc will likely depend on whether talks like these can lead to a resolution of the embattled country’s crisis.

During their video meeting, Hun Sen praised the recent release of 1,600 prisoners during Myanmar’s April celebration of the New Year, but he also reiterated his unmet request that all political detainees, including Australia’s Sean Turnell, be released.

A court in military-ruled Myanmar sentenced Aung San Suu Kyi to five years in jail last week after finding the civilian leader guilty in the first of 11 corruption cases against her.