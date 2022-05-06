Samsung Singapore Launches BESPOKE Creators Collection

The BESPOKE Creators Collection features unique designs inspired by the everyday joy and passion points that fuel the creators’ creativity. The collection elevates common appliances into works of art that consumers can proudly display in their homes, which can become meaningful centrepieces to help spark conversations with family and friends at home.

The BESPOKE refrigerators also work as well as they look – they incorporate a variety of innovative features that promote healthier lifestyles by preserving the freshness of food items with adjustable cooling capabilities[2], as well as maximise and organise storage[2] so that homeowners can have adequate space that fits their changing lifestyles.

Creativity meets no bounds

Samsung Electronics Singapore has also rolled out a customisation option available on the Samsung Online Store and selected retailer stores, allowing consumers to truly experience the versatility of the BESPOKE refrigerator lineup by adding their own personal touch and flair.

After selecting the preferred BESPOKE refrigerator configuration, consumers can further personalise the appliance by submitting their original artwork to be printed as a refrigerator decal for the panels[1] .

Local Availability and Pricing

The Samsung BESPOKE Creators Collection is now available on the Samsung Online Store and selected consumer electronics retailer stores. Prices begin at $4,778 (without GST).

From now until 4 July, consumers can also receive complimentary artwork decals (worth up to $1,020) with purchase of any BESPOKE refrigerators. T&Cs apply.

Additionally, consumers can check out the BESPOKE Creators Collection in-store showcase in the coming months at selected retailer stores. More information will be shared in due course here.

Local creators ROOOT Studio and Candice Phang

“Goood Afternoon” by ROOOT Studio (@roootstudio)

Available in BESPOKE 4-Door Flex, $5,789

Goood Afternoon was designed as a conversational piece in the heart of the kitchen, and features elements of everyday Singaporeans’ lives, such as how interactions among people spark joy and ideas.

“When we were first briefed about this project, we wanted to create an artwork that was relatable to anyone and everyone through storytelling, just like how we design spaces. The piece, ‘Goood Afternoon’, was designed as a conversation starter in the heart of the kitchen, as we wanted our design to take a view of the everyday lives of people living in Singapore, and how interactions between people are sparked by things as simple as a greeting with a smile. Try to spot SAMSUNG in this work of art, as it has seamlessly integrated into our lives.”

Fleur Purrfect by Candice Phang (@puffingmuffin)

Available in BESPOKE 1-Door Flex and Bottom Mount Freezer combination, $4,778

Inspired by Candice’s love for cats and plants, the design hopes to bring purrfect vibes to the kitchen with its whimsical design.

“My artwork for the BESPOKE Refrigerator is inspired by two of my favourite things – cats and plants. I wanted it to reflect my passions, while being relatable to others. It’s my interpretation of an enchanting, whimsical and purrfect world that comes to life on the fridge. My main intention is to create positive vibes and add a happy touch to any home or kitchen. While it’s the perfect design for plant or cat lovers, I think anyone can enjoy the bright and cheerful sight whenever they open the fridge.

This is the first time I’m creating artwork that will go on a refrigerator, so it’s incredibly fun, new, and exciting. I felt so much anticipation to see the final product, even during the creation process. Watching it come to life felt amazing. I love that this collaboration gave me the creative freedom to reflect my personal style and taste, which is what BESPOKE is all about.”

Designs by #BESPOKEDesignedByYou contest winners

Held in late 2021, the BESPOKE Design Contest (#BESPOKEDesignedByYou) last year invited members of the public to submit original artwork using the Samsung BESPOKE fridge as a canvas. Samsung received over 2,500 submissions, and the top four designs outclassed the competition with their unique designs which expounded on the possibilities of the BESPOKE refrigerator range.

Kitchen View with Birds by ST Leng

Available combination: 2 x BESPOKE 1-Door Flex, $4,878

“From the kitchen of her little flat, my friend sees a regular kingfisher which brings her joy every time. This cherished memory can now be brought to life in anyone’s kitchen — the joy of experiencing the vibrance of life within nature.”

Journey by Raymond Kong

Available combination: 2 x BESPOKE 1-Door Flex, $4,878

“Like how refrigerator magnets often tell a cherished story or memory for the dwellers at home, this art piece pays homage to the feelings of nostalgia with its magical dose of vibrance and life.”

Cat’s Apartment by Liang Yi Jie

Available combination: 2 x BESPOKE 1-Door Flex and 1x Bottom Mount Freezer, $7,217

“Designed with clear precise lines and a meticulous attention to detail, feel free to get a closer look—can you find the cat residents living in the apartment?”

Yin & Yang — the Balance of Life by Goh Chen Lin

Available combination: BESPOKE 1-Door Flex and Bottom Mount Freezer, $4,778

“A portrayal of the harmony of life, a pair of koi fish arranged like the yin-yang symbol brings perfect balance to any home.”

