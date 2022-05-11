Celebrate With Huge Savings on Beauty & Alcohol With iShopChangi’s Attractive Promotions Lined Up Till June

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 11 May 2022 – Shop for your favourite alcohol and beauty products this May and June with two of iShopChangi ‘s greatest promotions yet! Give yourself the pampering you’ve been waiting for with huge savings on iShopChangi’s beauty products , and liven up the party with massive discounts on selected duty-free alcohol storewide.

Not one, but two iShopChangi promotions are available to you throughout May and June this year. Travellers and non-travellers can enjoy discounts and celebrate with international best-selling liquor and beauty products.

Drink Around the World

From 6 May to 5 June, join iShopChangi and celebrate Drinks Around The World! Shake 8% off your total cart value with a minimum spend of S$100 using the promo code <BOOZE8> (discount capped at S$50). For more savings, enjoy 15% off when you check out with a minimum S$250 using the promo code <BOOZE15> (discount capped at S$80). You can buy a bottle of Edinburgh Gin for S$70.76, saving 43% off the original price of S$124.61. Or, get a bottle of Penfolds Bin 150 Marananga Shiraz, for just S$90. Originally worth S$117.24, you’ll save 23% off already GST-absorbed prices at checkout. You must be of legal age to shop for alcohol on iShopChangi – enjoy responsibly!

Beauty Around the World

Take home your favourite beauty products and essentials at amazingly discounted prices with iShopChangi’s Beauty Around the World campaign! From 9 May to 2 June, snap up vouchers like S$20 off a minimum spend of S$180 when you key in the promo code <BEAUWORLD20>. Cart out with a minimum of S$400 and save S$50 when you apply <BEAUWORLD50>. Buy a La Mer Ritual Hydration Beauty Set for just S$255, down from an original price of S$306, or the Ést.Lab Eye Spa On-The-Go Beauty Set for S$106, discounted by 15% from S$124.

Discounts for Travellers and Non-Travellers

Travelling through Changi Airport? There’s no better time to shop on iShopChangi. Make your purchase 30 days in advance and up to 12 hours before your arriving or departing flight, and your products will be ready for pick up at our Collection Centres within the departure hall in every terminal or delivered to you if you are arriving in Singapore. Lock in the promo code <FLY7> to receive 7% off before 22 December, with a discount capped at S$50 and no minimum spend.

If you’re not travelling, iShopChangi remains Singapore’s number one destination for revelling in the best deals and discounts islandwide. Shop tax and duty-free prices even without flying, and have your products delivered to Singaporean residential addresses for free when you spend S$59 or more at the checkout! Lock in the promo code <VESAK3XGST> to receive 14% off S$400 before 18 May, with a discount capped at S$100.

More Deals on iShopChangi

There’s never an end to the celebration when it comes to iShopChangi. Sign up with Changi Pay for free to make the most of a S$5 Welcome Voucher, and join Changi Rewards – also for free – to receive 10% off your first purchase after registration! As with all promotions, redemption caps, product exclusions and T&Cs apply.

About iShopChangi

iShopChangi was launched in 2013 as an extension of Changi Airport’s promise to deliver greater comfort and convenience to travellers in its suite of airport retail offerings. Passengers can browse and purchase tax- and duty-free products across all terminals between 30 days to 12 hours pre-flight on the e-store – and choose to collect their items at Collection Centres within departure, upon arrival or have them delivered free in Singapore. Providing easy access to over 30,000 products across 900 brands and exclusives such as Changi First product launches, the site has since received global recognition with its award for Best Website – Retail Customer Facing at The Moodies: the Airport and Travel Retail Digital Media Awards 2018. In early 2020, the e-commerce store started to retail a selection tax- and duty-absorbed products to Singapore-based residents without the need to fly.

#iShopChangi