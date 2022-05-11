Truescope Singapore Expands into New Office

Truescope is a partner company of Dataxet, the fastest growing media intelligence group in Southeast Asia

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 11 May 2022 – Since opening shop in mid-2020, Truescope Singapore has quickly grown to 70 enterprise and public sector clients, including the ‘Whole of Government’ Media Monitoring and Online Analytics business. They will embark on their next phase of growth from new offices at 15 Scotts Road starting 29 April 2022. The new office will also act as Dataxet’s HQ guiding their operations and growth across the region.

Ribbon-cutting ceremony during the grand opening of Truescope Singapore’s new office along Scotts Road. (L-R Jason Lee, CEO of Truescope Singapore, John Croll, Co-Founder and CEO of Truescope and David Liu, Co-Founder and CEO of Dataxet)

Truescope’s media monitoring platform distils big data from media sources and platforms into real-time dashboard analytics and automated insight reports. Machine learning and natural language processing unlock insights that organisations use to inform communication strategy and activation.

The grand opening event celebrated current clients and high-profile members of the media, communications, and marketing communities. Key leadership addressing attendees included David Liu, Founder and CEO of Dataxet, John Croll, Co-Founder and CEO of Truescope; Jason Lee, CEO of Truescope Singapore; and Kelvin Koh, Commercial Director of Truescope Singapore.

The Truescope Singapore team

John Croll shared, “The new Singapore office is a sign that our next gen media intelligence offering is resonating with the marketplace. We’re providing new levels of value and insights through a powerful platform, great user experience and top-tier talent”.

Jason Lee added, “Our new environment underscores Truescope Singapore’s commitment to our clients and our industry. The new, dynamic space within the heart of Singapore’s business district is the ideal place to collaborate, innovate and partner with clients looking to leverage media intelligence as a key strategic and information tool”.

Dataxet’s David Liu shared, “Our joint venture with Truescope is an important part of providing best in class Commstech solutions to our clients. Real-time, real-world big data is increasingly becoming a core driver of business and brand success. At Dataxet, we continually pushing AI-enabled ways of helping clients realize high-value insights at scale”.

Dataxet was established in 2020 with the Truescope Singapore joint venture and acquisitions of Sonar in Indonesia and NAMA in Malaysia. In 2021, Dataxet continued expanding in SEA when InfoQuest Thailand was welcomed to the group.

About Truescope

Truescope is the next generation of media intelligence; harnessing hundreds of millions of posts every day to deliver hyper-relevant, real-time media insights into the stories that influence brand, reputation, policy and competitive performance. Truescope combines and transforms data across media types and languages, into a single, coherent, and easily searchable metadata-enriched database.

About Dataxet

Dataxet Pte Ltd is a leading integrated data intelligence holding company operating in Asia. Its branded networks provide best-in-class media monitoring services along with localised research and data analytics expertise to deliver accurate, applicable and actionable data insights.

