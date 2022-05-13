Nong Khai Police Arrest Drug Smugglers from Laos

Two Thai men have been arrested attempting to bring illicit drugs across the Mekong River from Laos to Thailand.

The Governor of Nong Khai Province accompanied police officers who arrested two Thai nationals smuggling drugs into Thailand by boat from Sangthong District, Vientiane Capital.

The two were caught with over 5 million amphetamines tablets, 1.7 kilograms of cannabis, as well as packages of opium and ketamine, Thai Channel 7 reports.

Patrol officers observed the suspicious boat approaching the Thai border, while the smugglers jumped from their boat into the river in an attempt to avoid arrest.

Meanwhile, Thai officers arrested a man who had allegedly been waiting for the smugglers in a forested area. He gave the police information leading to the arrest of the men.

They had been paid BHT 200,000 for transporting the drugs.