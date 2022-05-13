Weavve Home Launches ‘The Gift Of Perfect Sleep’ For The Ultimate Tencel Experience

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 13 May 2022 – Weavve Home , a homegrown luxury bed linen brand, has launched ‘The Gift of Perfect Sleep’ bundle made up of 100% TENCEL™ Lyocell fibres to provide the most luxurious and comfortable sleep experience.

The bed linen brand, which has been featured on Vogue, The Straits Times, Tatler, Prestige, and more, is committed to bringing in the best products that will enhance its customers’ sleeping experience. As such, it strives to be a one-stop shop for TENCEL™ bedding products.

TENCEL™ is a silky, cooling, breathable and hypoallergenic material, perfect for bedding products for everyone anywhere. The silky finish and temperature regulating properties of the material keeps the body cool during sleep in a wide variety of climates, and its perfect moisture management characteristic reduces bacteria proliferation, making it a suitable option for those with sensitive skin.

In addition to its beneficial properties, TENCEL™ lyocell is made from sustainably sourced eucalyptus wood. The fibres are innovatively produced using sustainable technologies, making them less prone to common issues like wrinkling, fading, shrinking and thinning over time. After which, the weaving process uses long fibres to produce lighter, finer and more durable sheets.

Weave Home’s ‘The Gift of Perfect Sleep’ bundle consists of 6 bedding pieces made up of 100% TENCEL™ Lyocell fibres. The bundle features Weavve Home’s bestseller, the Lyocell sheets, which have been engineered with the use of 80s yarn count. Other items that make up ‘The Gift of Perfect Sleep’ bundle include a duvet, a duvet cover, 2 pillowcases, and a waterproof mattress protector.

Customers can rest assured that Weavve Home’s sheets, duvet and mattress protector are certified toxin-free with the label STANDARD 100 by OEKO-TEX®, making it safe for everyone, including babies and those with sensitive skin.

Weavve Home is a provider of bedding products including tencel sheets and bed sheets. ‘The Gift of Perfect Sleep’ bundle can be found online at https://weavvehome.com/products/the-gift-of-perfect-sleep.

About Weavve Home:

Weavve Home started from both a fascination with great products and a frustration with the shopping experience. Its goal is to bring high quality, well-designed items straight to its customers, cutting out middlemen fees and expensive marketing. At the same time, it strives to streamline the shopping experience by giving customers clear, detailed information, as well as a free trial period to try its products with peace of mind.

