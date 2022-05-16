Laos Sees Over 2,000 Visitors After Full Reopening

Laos has recorded more than 2,000 arrivals at land borders and Wattay International Airport following the country’s 9 May reopening.

Dr. Kikeo Khaykhamphithoune, Deputy Prime Minister and Head of the National Taskforce for Covid-19 Prevention and Control, inspected the Lao-Thai Friendship Bridge and the airport in Vientiane Capital on Friday, according to Lao National Radio.

During his visit, the Head of the Friendship Bridge Checkpoint, Dr. Khaphone Theppavong, told the Deputy Prime Minister that some 1,600 people had entered the country via the land crossing since its reopening. Some 260 vehicles had crossed into the country.

On the same day, a senior official at Wattay International Airport told Dr. Kikeo that 18 flights had entered the country since reopening, bringing 691 arrivals.

Deputy Prime Minister Kikeo and his delegation inspected facilities and services at various checkpoints, as well as monitoring the work undertaken by immigration officers. Dr. Kikeo instructed officials to ensure they carry out their work responsibly and in strict compliance with relevant laws and regulations.

He stated that immigration processes should be modern, transparent, and traceable, while service should be orderly, prompt, and secure.

Laos initiated a full reopening to tourism on 9 May that allows vaccinated arrivals to enter the country without any testing requirements.

According to the report relayed to the Deputy Prime Minister, some 860 people had departed Laos via Wattay International Airport since 9 May, while over 2,100 people had crossed the Friendship Bridge into Thailand.