EVYD Technology opens new office in Singapore to accelerate development of innovative data-driven technologies for healthcare

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 17 May 2022 – EVYD Technology is pleased to officially open recently its office in Singapore. The four-floor 5,000 sq ft office, located in the Central Business District at 55 Tras Street, will be home to the Southeast Asia-based health technology company’s 50-strong team in the country.

Mr Ming Jie Chua (center), CEO of EVYD Technology, and officiating guests cutting the ribbon to officially open the company’s office in Singapore.

EVYD Technology leverages big data and artificial intelligence (AI) to drive better outcomes for healthcare stakeholders. It offers three main suites of solutions:

The flagship EVYDENCE data operating platform supports policymakers, health authorities, healthcare providers, payers and researchers to enhance the governance and usability of their data by enabling real-time data monitoring and traceability, flexible data access configuration, precise structured search, secure sandbox operations and third-party interoperability.

The EVYDSurveillance public health surveillance platform is able to track and monitor the emergence and spread of over 30 infectious diseases in real-time.

The EVYDHealth population health platform uses data to allow for the early detection of individuals at risk of chronic and critical diseases.

EVYD Technology was founded in April 2020 with a team of five and has grown to over 200 employees in two years across Singapore, Brunei, Beijing and Shanghai. The company aims to hire an additional 200 employees over the next 12 months as it accelerates research and development (R&D) and expands beyond Southeast Asia to North America, Australia and New Zealand.

Its Singapore office will also serve as a multi-disciplinary R&D hub. It aims to leverage its domain expertise in medicine, behavioral and implementation science, data science and design thinking to co-create, iterate and implement digital solutions for the population. This is part of EVYD Technology’s continued commitment to congregating the best talents locally and overseas, marrying innovation and learned experiences to build a compelling solution that will benefit the population.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has caused severe disruptions to many. Through big data processing and analysis, model building and data security technology and management, we worked closely with the Ministries of Health of both Singapore and Brunei to combat the pandemic, and demonstrated the value of our technology and capabilities. Because of this recognition of the value we provide, we have managed to scale our operations significantly over the last two years,” said Mr Chua Ming Jie, Chief Executive Officer of EVYD Technology.

“Our new office and multi-disciplinary R&D hub in Singapore will be able to tap on the country’s many strengths. These include the ready availability of multi-disciplinary talents, established data privacy laws, the multitude of prestigious research institutions, and Singapore’s track record of being a leader in healthcare transformation – the latest of which is the Healthier SG initiative and the move towards getting every resident to have a regular physician as part of a holistic push for healthier lifestyles and preventive care. All of these are part of the fertile environment that allows healthcare innovation to flourish.”

Annual Special Ministerial Conference for ASEAN Digital Public Health

As part of its commitment to optimizing the healthcare ecosystem, EVYD Technology joined hands with the Ministry of Finance and Economy, Ministry of Health and Brunei Investment Agency in Brunei, and Temasek Foundation in Singapore to organise the hybrid two-day Special Ministerial Conference for ASEAN Digital Public Health in October 2021, with over 50 speakers from around the world. In October this year, the company will organize the second edition of this conference, continuing its commitment to promoting digital public health for safer, better and more accessible healthcare systems in the world.

EVYD Technology provides a range of professional services for companies ranging from healthcare start-ups to national and global corporate organisations who need external support on technological infrastructure development and consulting solutions.

EVYD Technology is a healthcare artificial intelligence (AI) and Big Data company with the mission to transform healthcare using data intelligence. Its solutions enable value-based healthcare that is safer, better and more accessible for global communities. It offers solutions to policymakers to enhance public health monitoring, generate insights for policymaking and implement initiatives such as value-based healthcare and population health management. It also offers solutions to the research community to enhance the efficiency and quality of their research, from which insights generated could be leveraged to benefit the broader ecosystem. The company’s flagship EVYDENCE operating platform aggregates raw data that reside in disparate information systems and convert them into computable, structured and standardised data so that they could be further processed to derive deep insights and knowledge using natural language processing, machine learning and other AI technologies. EVYD Technology is a Brunei Investment Agency investee company.

