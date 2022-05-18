Woman Held at Gunpoint in Follow-Home Robbery

A woman was kidnapped yesterday evening and forced at gunpoint to bring assailants to her Vientiane home where valuable items were stored.

Authorities say seven gunmen approached the woman while she was in her car, forcing her to bring them to her home in Dongnasok Village, Saysettha District, Vientiane Capital.

Security camera footage shared on social media shows the woman being led by four men to the door of her home. Wrists tied, she was forced to enter, followed by three of the men.

The men had covered their faces and were clothed in military style attire.

Lao Security News reports that the 30-year-old woman was out with friends when the five men abducted her.

Upon entering the home, the woman took the men to a safe where they retrieved some 22 items worth thousands of dollars, including gold necklaces, diamond jewelry, watches, and the keys to at least one vehicle.

The CCTV footage shows that gunshots were fired by the assailants and at least one individual in the home.

Police say the public should refrain from sharing viral photographs on social media mistakenly believed to be the perpetrators.

Authorities are still investigating the incident and have not released further information.