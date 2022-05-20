Thailand Pass Remains in Place after CCSA Meeting

Thailand’s Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) has announced the reopening of entertainment venues, while the Thailand Pass system will remain in place.

According to the CCSA, the use of the Thailand Pass system will no longer be required for Thai nationals entering the Kingdom, however, foreigners will still have to register for the time being, Thaiger reports.

Thailand’s Covid taskforce says it has “streamlined” the Thailand Pass system for foreigners, with new changes set to commence on 1 June.

Vaccinated arrivals to Thailand will require a vaccine certificate, Covid-19 Insurance covering at least USD 10,000, and their passport.

Non-vaccinated individuals arriving in the Kingdom will still be required to produce a negative PCR or Rapid Antigen Test (ATK) result taken 72 hours prior to entering Thailand.

Lao citizens carrying a border pass may enter the Kingdom without utilizing the Thailand Pass system.