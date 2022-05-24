Lao Athletes Return Home after SEA Games Officially Closes 

Athletes from Laos have completed all competition programs at the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi, Vietnam.

According to the Ministry of Education and Sports, athletes from Laos earned two gold, seven silver, and thirty-three bronze medals, placing Laos ninth on the medal tally.

Vietnam took first place with 446 medals, while Thailand was awarded second place with over 100 gold medals.

Following Vietnam and Thailand were Indonesia, Singapore, Philippines, Malaysia, and Cambodia.

Myanmar, Laos, Brunei, and Timor-Leste placed eighth, ninth, tenth, and eleventh, respectively.

Which Lao Athletes Won Medals?

Female vovinam athletes Mala Inthalacksa and Picksamai Insoumang bagged a gold medal for Laos at the vovinam dual sword form event on 19 May.

Ms. Bovilak Theppakun took the silver medal for Laos at the women’s shooting event in the program.

Meanwhile, Phouthsavanh Sisomphou competed in the Men’s Under-70kg bodybuilder event, winning the first bronze medal in Lao bodybuilding history.

Poukky Salermbubpha,23, bagged a bronze medal after defeating Singapore fighter Siti Nazurah Mohd Yusoff Binte with a total score of 9.9 points.