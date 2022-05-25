Enapter AG: Enapter enters strategic partnership with Johnson Matthey as new partner invests 20 Million Euros in ongoing capital increase

– Johnson Matthey invests EUR 20 million in Enapter as part of the ongoing capital increase– Strategic partnership offers synergies for accelerated scaling of AEM technology– Joint development planned to increase performance and reduce costs

BERLIN, GERMANY – EQS Newswire – 25 May 2022 – Enapter AG (ISIN:DE000A255G02) announces a strategic partnership with Johnson Matthey. At the same time, Johnson Matthey has invested 20 million euros in Enapter as part of the ongoing capital increase (see announcements of 06 and 07 April 2022) and will thus hold more than 3% of Enapter AG. Enapter’s strategic partnership with the global specialty chemicals company and market leader in environmental technologies includes joint research and development for advanced materials and components for AEM Electrolysers. The aim is to accelerate production scale-up at Enapter and to achieve ongoing continuous improvements in the performance of AEM Electrolysers.

Enapter is currently constructing a plant for mass production of AEM Electrolysers in Saerbeck (NRW), Germany. At present, the devices are already made in series production at its plant in Pisa, Italy. From 2023, the company expects to build up a production capacity of 120,000 electrolysers per year at the Enapter Campus in Saerbeck. The now concluded partnership will significantly accelerate this targeted scaling of production capacity.

Enapter’s goal is to develop the new campus on the principals of circular economy, without any negative impact on the environment during operation. For example, the site will run all of its production on 100% on renewable energy, without connection to the grid. Further, Enapter and Johnson Matthey will jointly explore options for the reprocessing and recycling of production waste and end of -life components and devices.

“Our mission is clear: we want to make green hydrogen cheaper than fossil fuels to enable the energy transition at the scale needed. We are pleased to be working with Johnson Matthey to make our contribution towards a cleaner planet. Johnson Matthey’s extensive knowledge and capabilities will help us make our production better, faster and cheaper – because that is what the world needs now,” says Sebastian-Justus Schmidt, founder and CEO of Enapter.

Liam Condon, CEO of Johnson Matthey, said: “This investment and strategic partnership is at the heart of our strategy as we focus our resources on growth areas targeted at climate change solutions. Working with Enapter is a great opportunity for us to further expand in green hydrogen and deliver on our vision for a cleaner, healthier world.​”

Both companies are firmly committed to supporting the transition to zero emissions production (Net Zero) across the entire process chain for highly efficient yet standardised AEM electrolysers. These will enable the production of green hydrogen from the kilowatt range up to large-scale megawatt plants at the lowest cost for a wide range of applications.

Enapter was advised on this transaction by investment bank Bryan, Garnier & Co.

About Enapter

Enapter is an innovative energy technology company that manufactures highly efficient hydrogen generators – known as electrolysers – to replace fossil fuels and thus drive the global energy transition. Their patented and proven Anion Exchange Membrane (AEM) technology enables the mass production of cost-effective plug-&-play electrolysers for green hydrogen production at any scale. Their modular systems are already used in 47 countries across the energy, mobility, industrial, heating and telecommunications sectors. Enapter has subsidiaries in Europe, the USA and Asia.

Enapter AG is listed on the regulated market of the Frankfurt and Hamburg stock exchanges, (WKN: A255G0 ISIN:DE000A255G02)

About Johnson Matthey

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in sustainable technologies that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, we improve the performance, function and safety of our customers’ products. Our science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources. Today about 15,000 Johnson Matthey professionals collaborate with our network of customers and partners to make a real difference to the world around us. For more information, visit www.matthey.com

Further Information on Enapter

