Lao Prime Minister Phankham Viphavanh to Visit Thailand 

In response to an invitation from Thai Prime Minister General Prayuth Chan-ocha, Prime Minister Phankham Viphavanh will make his first official visit to Thailand from 1-2 June.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the premier will be accompanied by his partner and ranking officials, with the visit aimed at strengthening friendly relations and cooperation between Laos and Thailand as good neighbors.

On 1 June the Lao Prime Minister will be scheduled to attend an official welcoming ceremony and discuss official matters with Gen. Prayut at Thailand’s Government House.

The Thai Prime Minister will host a dinner in honor of the Prime Minister of Laos marking the first official visit to Thailand by the Phankham.

This will be an important opportunity for the leaders of the two countries to strengthen relations and share their vision, especially in the context of economic recovery from Covid-19 and mutual assistance in navigating the current international situation.

Mr. Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana, Thai Government Spokesman, said in a statement that he believes this visit will strengthen relations between the two countries, saying that Thailand views Laos as a long-term development and growth partner, promoting trade, investment, people-to-people exchanges, and facilitating goods transportation to support both economies.

Thailand is expected to discuss possibilities for connecting the Laos-China Railway to the Thai rail system, as well as cooperation in labor, tourism, health, human resources, and drug prevention and control.