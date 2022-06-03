Lao PM Visits Thai King

Lao Prime Minister Phankham Viphavanh paid a courtesy visit to the king and queen of the kingdom of Thailand yesterday evening.

The visit followed Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o- cha’s invitation to Thailand, which was attended by his majesty King Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida, as well as Prime Minister Phakham Viphavanh and his partner.

PM Phankham Viphavanh is said to have communicated with Thailand’s king and queen in both Thai and Lao languages.

The Prime Minister also paid a visit to Her Royal Highness Princess Chakri Sirindhorn at Dusit Palace on this occasion.

It was the the Lao Prime Minister’s first official visit to Thailand and first time visiting the king of Thailand.

Prior to that day, Laos and Thailand signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on the formation of a strategic partnership that will include broad economic and infrastructure development agreements.