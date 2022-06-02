Laos and Thailand Strengthen Relationship Following PM Talk

Thailand and Laos have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on the formation of a strategic partnership that will include broad economic and infrastructure development agreements.

Bangkok Post reports that an MoU was signed during the Lao Prime Minister Phankham Viphavanh’s official two-day visit to Thailand today.

Thai Prime Minister, General Prayut Prayut Chan-o-cha, described the Lao Prime Minister’s visit as significant as Thailand and Laos agreed to begin a new chapter in relationship by elevating cooperation to a “strategic partnership for growth and sustainable development.”

During the talk, both prime ministers and delegations exchanged points of view on a variety of topics. The following are topics of that discussion foreseen to have significant economic outcomes which will benefit the citizens of both countries:

Lao-Thai border

Thailand and the Lao People’s Democratic Republic are prepared to repair economic activity and people’s way of life in border areas as soon as possible.

Tourism

Thailand is prepared to assist Lao PDR in the construction of the Chiangman-Luang Prabang Bridge in order to boost tourism linkages between the two countries.

Railway systems

The transportation between both countries will, to a greater extent, connect the two countries’ rail systems and will utilize the Lao-China railway project for maximum mutual benefit.

Infrastructure Development

Laos and Thailand continue to develop infrastructure and regulations in both countries.

Human Development

Thailand is ready to support the Lao PDR in developing the skills and capabilities of personnel in the digital field and to develop a more efficient international payment system as well as increase cooperation in clean energy.

National Security

Thailand and Lao PDR have agreed to strengthen border patrols to prevent illegal cross-border smuggling and to increase cooperation in drug prevention and suppression.

Both countries have also mentioned the need to combat scam calls and human trafficking.