Thailand to Accept Over 160,000 Migrant Workers

Thailand plans to employ more than 160,000 migrant workers to reduce the number of illegal workers entering the country without quarantine.

According to the Thai Labor Ministry, this decision is in response to a recently signed memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Myanmar, Laos, and Cambodia.

It waives quarantine for migrant workers who receive two doses of the Covid-19 vaccine and test negative for the coronavirus in a rapid test.

Employers in Thailand have applied to import a total of 236,012 migrant workers from the three neighboring countries. 165,376 are from Myanmar, 52,428 are from Cambodia, and 18,208 are from Laos.

Thai Minister of Labor, Mr. Suchart Chomklin, said that the Covid-19 quarantine waiver for fully vaccinated migrant job seekers was proceeding in tandem with the border reopening.

Apart from being fully vaccinated, workers must have purchased insurance, are subject to health checks, and must undergo an ATK test.

Quarantine, which can cost up to USD 4,000 or BTH 132,000, is required if workers come in contact with Covid-19.