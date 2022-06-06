US Deputy Secretary of State to Visit Laos

US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman will travel to the Republic of Korea (ROK), the Philippines, Vietnam, and Laos from 5 June to 14 June.

The US state department has announced that the Deputy Secretary’s travel to the region reflects the United States’ continued commitment to the Indo-Pacific. It follows last month’s US-ASEAN Special Summit, President Biden’s visit to the ROK and Japan, the Quad Leaders’ Summit in Tokyo, and the launch of the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework.

In Vientiane, Deputy Secretary Sherman will meet with Deputy Prime Minister Kikeo Khaykhamphithoune and Vice Foreign Minister Bounleua Phandanouvong to discuss how best to support Laos as it pursues its sustainable development goals and boosts its prosperity and connectivity with its ASEAN neighbors.

She will also announce additional US support for surveying and clearing unexploded ordnance.

The Deputy Secretary will engage with civil society members and alumni of the Young Southeast Asian Leaders Initiative (YSEALI) to demonstrate the United States’ strong support for Laos civil society and mutual understanding between our countries.

Wendy Ruth Sherman is an American diplomat who has been the Deputy Secretary of State of the United States since April 2021.