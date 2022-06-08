OPPO Launches 2022 Renovators Emerging Artists Project, Empowering Young Artists Worldwide to Innovate Through Art and Technology

SHENZHEN, CHINA – Media OutReach – 8 June 2022 – Leading global smart device brand OPPO today announced the official global launch of the 4iteration of its OPPO Renovators Emerging Artists Project, inviting professional creatives, as well as students and professors at art and design institutes around the world, to submit interdisciplinary artwork that explores the fusion of art and tech. OPPO Renovators builds upon OPPO’s latest brand proposition “Inspiration Ahead” and the spirit of “Youth Inspiration” embodied by its Reno series, to encourage talented creators to unleash their creativity at the intersection of tech and art.

Following three successive years of hosting the event, OPPO has developed partnerships with top art and design colleges and universities in more than 230 cities across more than 40 countries and regions around the world. To date, nearly ten thousand artists have participated in the program and several outstanding projects have been further developed with OPPO’s support.

William Liu, Vice President and President of Global Marketing at OPPO, and the initiator of the Renovators program, said: “Through the OPPO Renovators, we aim to build a global platform for future-oriented art and design practices. We want to encourage young creators to engage in the creative process of integrating tech and art, contributing to building a better world through the power of innovation.”

‘Future Renovators’ and ‘Brand Renovators’ contest categories seek creative artwork at the intersection of art and technology

Renovators 2022 continues its focus on the concept of “Art + Tech” by inviting artists from all over the world to submit their artwork under two contest categories — Future Renovators and Brand Renovators. Submitted artworks will be assessed by a panel of expert judges, which include Renovators program initiator, Vice Dean of the School of Intermedia Art (SIMA) at the China Academy of Art, renowned artist, and curator, Dajuin Yao; animation and contemporary art curator, and producer, Gerben Schermer; and independent curator, Visiting Professor of Kyoto University of the Arts, Takahiro Kaneshima.

Offering vast room for creative freedom, the Future Renovators category encourages creators to address important social issues such as smart living, sustainability, new materials, carbon emissions reduction, security and privacy, multimedia innovation, connectivity and more.

The Brand Renovators category aims to attract artwork submissions directly related to the OPPO brand. Creators entering into the Brand Renovators category will be able to choose from one of two directions — Reno Artwork and Ollie IP’s Application Design.

For the Reno Artwork direction, participants can submit ideas related to the concept, design, or application of OPPO Reno series smartphones; while for the Ollie IP’s Application Design, participants are asked to devise new creative ways of utilizing OPPO’s mascot, Ollie, or even completely refashion Ollie.

There are no restrictions on the form of entries accepted for either the Future Renovators1 or Brand Renovators2 categories, with all kinds of art mediums welcome.

Through its commitment to Youth Inspiration, OPPO is building a global community for young artists to exchange ideas and grow

In line with the spirit of “Youth Inspiration”, the OPPO Renovators Project aims to provide an opportunity for young art creators and art enthusiasts around the globe to test their skills, while building a community for them to exchange ideas, grow professionally, and reach an international audience. Entrants will have the chance to win prizes and products worth over RMB100,000 as well as the opportunity to have their artwork featured through international platforms such as London Design Festival and OPPO INNO Day. Furthermore, outstanding entrants will be given access to potential business partnerships and career opportunities with OPPO, reflecting OPPO’s core belief in empowering technological and artistic innovation among young creators worldwide.

For more information, please visit the official OPPO Renovators 2022 website at www.oppo.com/en/events/renovators/ . All artworks must be submitted before 24:00 on August 18, 2022 (GMT+8) to be eligible. The final results will be announced before 24:00 on September 8, 2022 (GMT+8).

1 Potential mediums include but are not limited to: industrial design, interactive experiences, smart wearables, digital media artwork, installation artwork, material designs, robotic artwork, etc. Potential mediums include but are not limited to: industrial design, interactive experiences, smart wearables, digital media artwork, installation artwork, material designs, robotic artwork, etc. 2 Potential mediums include but are not limited to: video, animation, drawings, graphic design, images, product design, etc.

