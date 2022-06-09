Cambodia Announces Zero Covid-19 Cases

Cambodia has managed to reach Covid-zero status after the last patient recovered.

Cambodia’s health ministry issued a statement saying the country had not reported any new COVID-19 cases in 31 days, making Cambodia the first country in Southeast Asia to announce zero Covid-19 cases.

Khmer Times reports that, according to the health ministry, Cambodia has vaccinated at least 15 million people with at least one vaccine dose, or 94 percent of its population of 16 million.

14.3 million people, or 89.4 percent of the population, have received second vaccine doses.

“Vaccines are the most powerful tool to protect lives against COVID-19, reducing infections and deaths,” Cambodian secretary of Ministry of Health Ms. Or Vandine said.

Cambodia will begin providing fifth doses of COVID-19 vaccination to priority groups starting 9 June.

China’s Sinovac and Sinopharm manufacture the majority of the COVID-19 vaccines used in Cambodia.

Laos recently discontinued two years of daily Covid announcements, and the National Taskforce for Covid-19 Prevention and Control declared the end of its Covid-19 report.