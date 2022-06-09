Thailand Pass System to be Cancelled 1 July

Thailand is expected to scrap its Thailand Pass pandemic-era immigration system from 1 July, according to the country’s Ministry of Tourism and Sports.

Bangkok Post reports that the ministry is to submit a proposal to Thailand’s Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) to terminate the Thailand Pass registration for international visitors from July.

“Eliminating the Thailand Pass system means tourists don’t have to buy travel insurance anymore, which should help make travel more convenient,” Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, Tourism and Sports Minister, told the media.

Meanwhile, a 300-baht tourism fee to be imposed upon international arrivals in Thailand has been delayed.

“Fee collection for tourists arriving by land requires further study, such as determining if the fee amount should be less than 300 baht because the average length of stay for these visitors is only 1-2 nights,” said Mr. Phiphat.

The tourism fee had been an agenda item for a cabinet meeting this week, however, the proposal was withdrawn until collection fees for land entry could be agreed upon.

The 300-baht tourism fee will now likely be implemented between August and September, or during the first quarter of 2023 at the latest.

Laos officially reopened all land borders with Thailand on 9 May and has seen a steady flow of traffic since that date.