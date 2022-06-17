OPPO Brings the OPPO Research Institute Innovation Accelerator to VivaTech 2022

OPPO has joined up with three international startups to share its vision on the future of innovation with technology insiders at VivaTech 2022, as the call for entries for the OPPO Research Institute Innovation Accelerator reaches its closing stages.

PARIS, FRANCE – Media OutReach – 17 June 2022 – OPPO today made its first-ever appearance at VivaTech 2022, Europe’s biggest startup and tech event. During the event, OPPO shared details of its ongoing OPPO Research Institute Innovation Accelerator program and introduced several technology startups working in the areas of accessible technology and digital health. As the company grows its presence in Europe, OPPO hopes to extend its collaboration with local technology startups and further unlock the potential of innovation to serve users worldwide.



VivaTech 2022

“We are living in in an ever-changing world and must face brand new challenges every day. But luckily, technology is also constantly evolving and there will be new solutions to new problems if we strive to find them. That’s why we host the OPPO Research Institute Innovation Accelerator programme. We hope to join hands with the startup community to solve the problems we are all facing with the power of technology,” said Ren Yan, Director of Open Innovation Europe, OPPO.

Ren Yan, Director of Open Innovation Europe, OPPO

OPPO joins with technology startups to share new experiences in ‘Virtuous Innovation’

At VivaTech 2022, OPPO shared its vision and experience in delivering ‘Virtuous Innovation’ with the audience of entrepreneurs and startups. One of OPPO’s core concerns has always been the accessibility of its products. To date, OPPO has made several breakthroughs in this area with the introduction of technologies designed specifically for elderly users and those with color vision deficiencies. OPPO’s Color Vision Enhancement technology is the first smartphone solution aimed at providing precise color-correction profiles for those with color vision deficiencies. Meanwhile, the addition of a senior-friendly mode in its ColorOS operating system makes phone operation easier for elderly users and further bridges the gap in the digital divide between certain user groups.

OPPO also invited three technology startups to demonstrate their innovations at VivaTech 2022. Among the three startup guests, Owlytics and Leman Micro Devices shared their concepts for preventive healthcare technology.

Gill Zaphrir, CEO and Co-Founder of Owlytics, said: “As the average age of populations around the world increases, the number of people at risk from Alzheimer’s disease is also on the rise. Owlytics combines real-time health risk detection with predictive data analysis to help protect the elderly by providing more accurate fall prevention detection and early warnings. Through the OPPO Research Institute Innovation Accelerator, we hope to work with OPPO to improve the coverage of this technology and enable more people to benefit from it.”

Zhao Fang, Vice President of Business Development at Leman Micro Devices, said: “Through the monitoring of blood pressure and other health indicators, Leman Micro Devices provides accurate preventive medical and health services that enable anyone to identify and reduce the onset and severity of potentially life-threatening health problems. Our belief is very much in line with OPPO’s concept of helping its product users develop healthy habits through preventive healthcare. By working more closely with OPPO, we hope to utilize OPPO’s smart devices to improve our health monitoring technology and make our solutions more accessible to a wider audience.”

During the session, Malmö-based Crunchfish, who has previously worked with OPPO, introduced how its gesture interaction technology is being used in AR applications, including future potential AR solutions developed using OPPO technology.

“Gesture control technology has the potential to unlock new digital experiences using AR/VR headsets and other smart devices,” said Joakim Nydemark, CEO and COO of Crunchfish, “In partnership with OPPO, we have already explored a wide range of applications of this technology and will continue to focus on providing more immersive gesture interaction features based on the cutting-edge AR technology provided by OPPO smart devices.”

OPPO empowers local innovation with extended presence in Europe

Since officially entering the market in 2018, Europe has gone on to become one of OPPO’s most important markets. With successive launches of new ground-breaking product lines, and its deep-rooted local operations and services, the OPPO brand has quickly built up a strong following on the continent. According to data from Canalys, OPPO was one of the best-performing smartphone brands in Europe in 2021, achieving 78% growth in smartphone shipments. Through its support of local startups at VivaTech 2022 and through the OPPO Research Institute Innovation Accelerator, OPPO is increasing its participation in Europe’s startups ecosystem and helping to further develop the market alongside its local partners.

As Europe’s largest startups and technology event, VivaTech 2022 is also an important stop in the recruitment stage for this year’s OPPO Research Institute Innovation Accelerator. The Innovation Accelerator aims to attract proposals from around the world that leverage technology and ‘Virtuous Innovation’ to better serve people. Since announcing the OPPO Research Institute Innovation Accelerator in May, OPPO has already received many promising proposals covering new technologies and ideas, with many more proposals expected as the submission period enters its final few weeks.

There are just a few weeks remaining to submit proposal for this year’s

OPPO Research Institute Innovation Accelerator



The OPPO Research Institute Innovation Accelerator was initiated by OPPO to further explore its brand value proposition of ‘Inspiration Ahead’. The program seeks innovative technological solutions from innovators, entrepreneurs, and startup teams focused on addressing problems in the areas of Accessible Technology and Digital Health. By working with likeminded innovators, OPPO hopes to use technology to create a better, smarter world for all. Following evaluation from an independent judging panel, OPPO will provide up to ten teams with a grant of $46,000 each, as well as further opportunities for investment opportunities, technical support, research and commercial partnerships, and promotion at global events.

The deadline for submitting a proposal to this year’s OPPO Research Institute Innovation Accelerator is June 30, 2022. Following initial evaluation, selected entrants will be invited to take part in pre-roadshow and roadshow events in August, during which the public will be able to vote for their favorite ideas. To submit a proposal, take part in this year’s public vote, or to learn more details about the OPPO Research Institute Innovation Accelerator, please visit the official website at oppo.com/en/proposal

About OPPO

OPPO is a leading global smart device brand. Since the launch of its first mobile phone – “Smiley Face” – in 2008, OPPO has been in relentless pursuit of the perfect synergy of aesthetic satisfaction and innovative technology. Today, OPPO provides a wide range of smart devices spearheaded by the Find X and Reno series. Beyond devices, OPPO also provides its users with ColorOS operating system and internet services such as OPPO Cloud and OPPO+. OPPO has footprints in more than 60 countries and regions, with more than 40,000 employees dedicated to creating a better life for customers around the world.

# OPPO