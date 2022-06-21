Flights Between Luang Prabang and Bangkok Resume

Flights between Luang Prabang and Bangkok have reopened and welcomed their first passengers since Covid began.

Three years after the outbreak of Covid-19, the first group of travelers flying from Bangkok to Luang Prabang arrived at Luang Prabang airport on Friday.

On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Lao Airlines offers flights from Luang Prabang to Bangkok and Bangkok to Luang Prabang on flights QV 663 and QV 634.

In October, more flights will be available from Luang Prabang to Bangkok, Changmai, Hanoi and Siem Reap.

The tourism sector in Luang Prabang, as well as in other parts of Laos, is beginning to recover from the effects of Covid-19.

Luang Prabang will celebrate the boat racing festival (Boun Xouang Heua) in the Khan River during the Buddhist Lent.

The province intends to promote the traditional festival and practices in hopes of attracting more domestic and foreign tourists and generating revenue for locals.

The boat racing festival will be held at the end of September.