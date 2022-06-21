New Police Offices and Prison Building Completed in Golden Triangle Special Economic Zone

Bokeo police officials have received new offices and prison buildings as part of the support for crime control and prevention in the Golden Triangle Special Economic Zone.

The handover ceremony for the new facilities was attended by Bokeo Deputy Public security center, Col. Phonephet Chansy, Deputy Board of Directors of the Golden Triangle Special Economic Zone, Ms. Cheng Yu Feng, the Bokeo Provincial Governor, and other officials, Bokeo Newspaper reports.

Kings Romans Group fully funded the project to build new offices and prison buildings, with a total construction cost of over LAK 11 trillion.

The new offices and prison buildings were constructed in Tonpheung District with six offices and 24 prison cells.

Police in the Boten Special Economic Zone have voiced concerns with difficulties in completing immigration checks due to investor restrictions and a lack of municipal authority.

Head of the Boten Special Economic Zone Public Security Unit, Lt. Sommee Khithixay, said that undertaking immigration measures and other controls within the Boten Special Economic Zone (SEZ) has been challenging because of restrictions imposed by investors and developers.