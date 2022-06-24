Laos Records Single Covid-19 Case Nationwide

Laos reported just a single case of Covid-19 and zero deaths across the country yesterday.

The daily Covid-19 tally from the Centre of Information and Education for Health showed that only one case of Covid-19 had been recorded in Vientiane Capital, with no infections recorded in other provinces of Laos.

Over the course of almost three years, the country has seen 210,222 Covid-19 cases, with 754 deaths.

Laos recorded 2,556 cases of Covid-19 on 23 March, the highest number of cases during the pandemic, dropping down to less than 100 cases per day after Lao New Year.

On 13 May, Dr. Sisavath Southanilaxay, Deputy Director of the Ministry of Health’s Department of Infectious Disease Control, stated during the daily Covid-19 announcement that the Taskforce would no longer announce Covid-19 cases starting from 14 May.

He said that those interested in Covid-19 information, such as vaccination or testing locations, would still be able to follow the Ministry of Health Facebook Page and the Center of Information for Health.

Cases have been steadily dropping in the region, with Cambodia reaching zero Covid-19 cases earlier this month.

Thailand has been averaging only 2,000 cases per day, while Vietnam is seeing daily cases below 1,000 this month.