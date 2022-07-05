Appier COO Winnie Lee named “Woman of the Year” at the Women in IT Asia Awards 2022

Woman of the Year Award is awarded to a woman who has demonstrated the highest degree of IT excellence, innovation and leadership over the last 2 years and shone a light on the significant achievements women in IT can achieve. Recipients of the award not only demonstrate outstanding business and/or technology focused achievements, but also provide examples on how they have actively sought to bring more diversity into the technology industry.

Winnie Lee commented as follows “I believe diversity and inclusion are fundamental to the health and growth of the company. Appier has a team of very diversified talent from various backgrounds around the world. I will continue to make sure that Appier is a place where all people feel welcomed and valued, regardless of gender, nationality, or race or from any kind of background and identities, and that we provide an environment where one can work comfortably and perform at their best.”

The IT industry has now transcended international borders and digital transformation is progressing at an accelerated rate. This is precisely the time when the industry needs more women and people of diverse backgrounds to help drive innovation.

The Women in IT Asia Awards, co-presented by DiversityQ under Bonhill Group, the global leading media that advocates for diversity and inclusion and Information Age, the technology industry media, supports the technology industry in its mission to move the dial on diversity and inclusion. By providing a global platform to showcase role models and advocates, the awards share knowledge, break down digital boundaries, and promote the importance of inclusion in the technology sector.

Now in its fourth year, the awards recognize women, alliances, and organizations across Asia that have made significant contributions to the technology industry. A total of 16 contributions were recognized this year, such as Diversity Lead of the Year and Next Generation Leader of the Year, honoring exceptional female leaders in a wide range of industries, from leading global companies to governments to non-profit organizations.

About Appier

Appier (TSE: 4180) is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to power business decision-making. Founded in 2012 with a vision of democratizing AI, Appier now has 17 offices across APAC, Europe and the U.S., and is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

