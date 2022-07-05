Lao and Thai Travelers Warned About Cigarette and Alcohol Purchases

Thai and Lao travelers have been reminded by Thai immigration officials that it is illegal to bring vast amounts of cigarettes or alcohol between the two countries.

Mr. Phakin Thiangkham, Head of Customs Services 1 at the Nong Khai Customs Office, said that on 1 July, 1,248 foreign vehicles and 7,073 people entered and exited the country through the border checkpoint.

Officials request that visitors driving personal or passenger vehicles into Thailand follow the strict rules against importing or exporting goods, including cigarettes and alcohol.

Only a limited amount of cigarettes or alcoholic beverages may be brought across the border at a time. The allowed amounts are one liter of liquor and 200 cigarettes, or no more than 200 grams of tobacco.

However, these limits apply only to those who hold international passports. Border pass holders are not allowed to bring those goods across the border at all.

The increase of visitors from Laos to Thailand came after Thailand’s Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) announced the complete cancellation of the Thailand Pass system for travelers entering Thailand.

Vaccinated travelers will need to submit evidence of vaccination against Covid-19 to enter the country, while unvaccinated travelers must prove a negative ATK test.