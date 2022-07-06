Motorists Fed up with Broken Traffic Lights in Vientiane Capital

Motorists in Vientiane Capital have reported broken or malfunctioning traffic lights throughout the city’s main districts.

Some sets of traffic lights in Vientiane Capital have been malfunctioning for a long time, with errors causing traffic lights to display incorrect commands or stop working altogether.

Motorists have reported broken or malfunctioning traffic lights in Dongpalep, Sibounheuang, and Nong Douang villages, as well as near the National Convention Centre and That Luang.

Many traffic lights in Vientiane Capital are undergoing maintenance and improvement, causing them to malfunction from time to time.

“I always see dead traffic lights in Dongpalap village. They haven’t worked for months,” one motorist told The Laotian Times.

In 2020, Vientiane Authorities admitted that traffic lights at some locations in Vientiane Capital had been improperly installed.

According to Deputy Head of the Vientiane Capital Department of Public Works and Transport, Mr. Sivone Subthavy, newer traffic lights have also been improperly installed, while some sets of traffic lights in Vientiane Capital have been in use for decades and now require upgrading.

“Traffic lights in villages such as Dongkhamxang and Khamsavath, in Saysettha District, have been incorrectly installed by the contractor, and cannot be used,” said Mr. Sivone Subthavy in an interview with Vientiane Mai.