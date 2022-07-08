National Assembly Approves Nine Laws

The National Assembly has announced the approval of all nine proposed amendments and new laws at the third Ordinary Session of the National Assembly.

Under the presence of Mr. Xaysomphone Phomvihan, President of the National Assembly, these nine laws were presented to the meeting of National Assembly members for research and commentary on each section and each article.

The National Assembly has now given final approval to these nine laws. They include six amendments and three new laws.

The amendments are to laws on the support of micro-enterprises and small and medium enterprises, foreign currency management, grievance redress, state property and certain articles of the People’s Court.

New laws regarding weapons and explosives, hydropower safety, and fine arts were also approved.

The new law on hydropower safety is to improve safety and reduce accidents.

This law will cover dams and hydropower installations and set standards for quality control procedures for each phase of construction, Lao National Radio reports.