Laos Removed from Thailand’s Seven Nation Covid-19 Watchlist

Thailand’s Ministry of Public Health has revoked a declaration of seven countries, including Laos, as Covid-19 danger zones.

The Ministry cited an improvement in the pandemic situation and global gains in vaccination coverage against the coronavirus as reasons for revoking the seven countries’ status.

The decision to remove Laos, Italy, Iran, Malaysia, Cambodia, Myanmar, and Indonesia from the list of “dangerous epidemic areas” was made on Friday at a meeting of the national committee on disease control, Bangkok Post reports.

It came into effect on Saturday after being signed by Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and being published in the country’s Royal Gazette.

Thailand has repealed most of its remaining Covid-19 restrictions this month, canceling the controversial Thailand Pass system and lifting restrictions on nightlife venues.

Friday’s meeting saw the seven countries’ removal from the list, as well as the declaration of monkeypox as Thailand’s 56th communicable disease.