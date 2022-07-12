Representatives from Laos Attend Sydney Energy Forum

Laos has sent representatives from the energy sector to participate in the Sydney Energy Forum, held in Sydney, Australia from 12 to 13 July.



Indo-Pacific Ministers and business leaders gathered in Sydney today for a two-day forum that will help secure clean energy supply chains in the region and support the global energy transformation, according to a media release by the Prime Minister of Australia.

The forum is aimed at fostering connections between investors, businesses, and governments with a focus on innovations in key clean energy technologies such as solar, hydrogen, critical minerals, and batteries.

Laos’ Ministry of Energy and Mines sent two representatives to the forum, namely Director-General of the Department of Energy Efficiency and Promotion, Mr. Chantho Milatanapheng, and Deputy Director-General of the Department of Energy Policy and Planning, Mr. Vithounlabandith Thoummabouth.

Meanwhile, Électricité du Laos is represented at the forum by its Deputy Managing Director, Mr. Fongpasith Phetsisouk.

Speaking at the forum, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese declared that Australia has now rejoined the ranks of “trusted global partners” on climate action, while committing his government to finding common ground across the Indo-Pacific to address both the climate crisis and the emerging economic opportunity of the clean energy revolution, The Guardian reports.

“The outstanding list of international attendees for the Sydney Energy Forum is a global vote of confidence in Australia and our commitment to a clean energy future,” said Prime Minister Albanese.

“I am proud to be leading a Government that is co-hosting the Sydney Energy Forum which will showcase Australia as a world leader in low emissions technology.”

The Australian Prime Minister opened the Sydney Energy Forum today before traveling to the Pacific Islands Forum in Fiji, where he hopes to advance Australia’s proposal to co-host a United Nations climate summit with Pacific neighbors.

The Albanese government, the International Energy Agency, and the Business Council of Australia are co-hosting the two-day forum in Sydney, with speakers including IEA executive director Fatih Birol, US energy secretary Jennifer Granholm, and energy ministers from Japan and Indonesia.

“The Sydney Energy Forum brings together government ministers, business leaders, and investors to point the way forward on the transition to prosperous net zero economies,” said Australia’s Minister for Climate Change and Energy, Chris Bowen.

The Sydney Energy forum will explore the challenges and opportunities associated with the development of diverse, competitive, and resilient clean energy supply chains in the Indo-Pacific region.