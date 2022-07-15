Thailand to Charge New Tourism Entry Fee to All Arrivals

A proposed tourism fee of THB 300 to be charged directly to arrivals in Thailand is back on the table, according to the country’s tourism ministry.

The Thaiger reports that the arrival fee will apply to foreigners of all nationalities, without exception, and is aimed at providing insurance coverage of THB 500,000 for each individual for 30 days.

Those entering by air will have the cost included in their flight, but those entering by land may be required to pay cash at an immigration booth.

The new fee had been expected to be launched at the beginning of the year, however, internal administration issues and the onset of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 caused delays.

The Thai Ministry of Tourism and Sports says it is ready to go ahead but must first ensure all land and sea border checkpoints are ready to begin collecting the payments.

Thai media reports that no foreign entries will be exempt from the fee, including those holding work permits or diplomatic passports.