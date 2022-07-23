Vientiane Man Arrested After Shootout With Police

A man was apprehended after exchanging gunfire with police yesterday afternoon in Vientiane’s Chanthabouly District.

A viral video posted to social media shows police approaching the man as he crawls out from under a vehicle in Dongpaleb Village.

Suspicious residents in nearby Houayhong Village notified police of the man who had been spotted sitting in his vehicle with firearms in full view.

As police arrived at the scene, the man attempted to flee, opening fire at the police.

However, the man lost control of his vehicle during the exchange and crashed into a fence.

The man was apprehended with police recovering amphetamines, handguns, knives, and valuable items on his person.

No injuries or deaths were reported as a result of the incident, and police are continuing an investigation into the man.

This marks the second such incident in just over a week, with police detaining a weapons dealer in downtown Vientiane on July 14 following a short gun battle.