Police Arrest Arms Dealer in Vientiane After Exchange of Gunfire

Police have apprehended a man believed to be a notorious arms dealer who fired shots at police yesterday in an attempt to evade arrest.

25-year-old Vannason, a known arms trafficker, fired several times at police, with stray bullets hitting at least five vehicles parked nearby on Rue Manthatourath, near Quay Fa Ngum, in Vientiane Capital yesterday.

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

Following his arrest, police searched the man’s vehicle and found six handguns, 100 rounds of rifle ammunition, and over 150 bullets for various types of handguns.

The arms trafficker told the police that he purchased the firearms online from sellers in neighboring countries.

He made appointments with his customers in Laos via social media, selling as many as 30 weapons and other items prior to his arrest.

Police have launched an investigation into those who purchased firearms from Vannason.

The illegal trade in firearms has led to an increase in violent crime including robbery and murder in Vientiane Capital, according to authorities.

Seven people were arrested last month in connection with a shooting that occurred on the Vientiane to Vang Vieng Expressway.