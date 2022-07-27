Laos Looks to Saudi Arabia for Fuel Imports

Laos may consider importing fuels from Saudi Arabia after recent talks following a visit by the Saudi foreign minister in March.

According to a press release from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Saleumxay Kommasith, held talks via video conference with Saudi Foreign Minister, Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud.

The two foreign ministers discussed trade and investment cooperation, with Mr. Saleumxay reportedly enquiring about the import of fuels from Saudi Arabia.

A deal may be struck that would see Laos receive fuel while sending agricultural products to Saudi Arabia.

DPM Saleumxay expressed his appreciation for the good cooperation and friendship between the two countries during the call, following up on discussions held during the visit by Minister Faisal in March.

This year marks the 32nd anniversary of diplomatic relations, with Laos and Saudi Arabia formally establishing diplomatic ties on 29 May, 1990.