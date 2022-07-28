Stray Dog Causes Motorbike Crash in Vientiane Capital

A loose dog in the road caused an accident near That Luang yesterday, sending two people to the hospital with serious injuries.

A video clip of the accident shows two people riding a motorcycle colliding with a light pole in front of the park.

The two, who have been identified as a mother and her 13-year-old daughter, crashed into a stray dog then lost control and crashed into the light pole.

The 13-year-old daughter is still unconscious due to significant loss of blood. She also suffered damage to the spleen as well as leg injuries.

The potential for safety issues to be caused by stray animals has led cities in Vietnam to adopt stricter animal control policies.