Flash Floods Inundate Parts of Vientiane Capital

Hours of torrential rain yesterday evening have left parts of Vientiane Capital completely inundated after flash flooding.

A heavy downpour from night until the early hours of the morning triggered flash floods and turned major roads into rivers in several areas.

Sikhottabong District saw floodwaters waist-deep in some villages, inundating homes and preventing vehicles from traveling.

Residents have reported being unable to exit or enter homes, while some vehicles came to a haul in the middle of roads as waters rose too high.

Communities in areas hit by the floods say they did not have time to pack belongings or unplug electronic devices because the waters hit so quickly. There was little for them to do but stand by and watch the waters rise.

Some enterprising souls, however, made the most of the situation and were able to catch a few fish!