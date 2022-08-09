LaoSafe Launches Destination Video

VIENTIANE, LAOS – Media OutReach – 9 August 2022 – LaoSafe has launched a new video showcasing the wonders of Laos as the country works on their post-Covid-19 revival of tourism.

Exploring several of Laos’ most popular tourist hotspots, the video highlights the benefits of the LaoSafe certification to business, leisure, and adventure travellers alike. Restaurants, hotels, indoor and outdoor activities are all featured in the video, alongside the expertise of LaoSafe-certified tourism professionals.

Implemented by the Ministry of Information, Culture and Tourism, and approved by the Ministry of Health, LaoSafe is a nationwide initiative designed to create a world-class health and hygiene system within the tourism and hospitality industry. Sector-specific standards have been developed for accommodation, food and beverage, tour guides, and drivers, to raise the benchmark of hygiene provision throughout the country and build international confidence in the Laos as a safe tourist destination.

To further this goal, LaoSafe has launched this English-language destination video highlighting the range of tourist experiences in Laos while focussing on the skills, knowledge, and contemporary hygiene practices of the tour guides, drivers, and service professionals who deliver them.

Set against the backdrop of Laos’ stunning scenery and cultural heritage, the video follows a couple as they journey through some of the most popular attractions of this singular destination; a morning workout in a luxury 5-star gym, the tranquillity of a visit to the Buddhist temples, the adventure of zip lining and kayaking through karst rock formations, and, finally, relaxation with a cup of freshly brewed Lao coffee in nature.

At each stage of the trip, they are greeted and guided by certified staff following LaoSafe protocols, including offering face masks and hand sanitiser, practicing thorough cleaning techniques, wearing personal protective equipment, and encouraging visitors to undergo temperature checks.

The video ends with the slogan “You’re Safe Here”, a motto that underscores the overriding goal of the LaoSafe initiative.

“The LaoSafe certification program has been instrumental in restoring confidence in the Lao tourism sector among visitors. This video allows the sector to build awareness and increase certification efforts beyond Vientiane Capital and Luang Prabang,” said Mme Darany Phommavongsa, Director General of the Tourism Management Department, under the Ministry of Information, Culture and Tourism.

Regarding the launch of the video, Mme Darany Phommavongsa said, “This destination video is an important contribution to ensuring visitors are aware not only of the safety measures and guidelines in place by the LaoSafe program, but also serves to showcase the beautiful tourism sites that Laos has to offer.”

“We will continue to build on the momentum of the LaoSafe initiative to ensure that Laos remains a safe and clean country that is attractive for both foreign and domestic visitors in line with the government’s green growth and sustainable development goals,” she added.

The LaoSafe program is supported by the Skills for Tourism Project (LAO/029), which is co-financed by the governments of the Lao PDR, the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg and Switzerland, and implemented by the Ministry of Education and Sports of the Lao PDR and LuxDev, the Luxembourg Development Cooperation Agency.

